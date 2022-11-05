Reports of damage coming in as severe storms pass through ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - As tornadoes and severe storms move across the ArkLaTex, reports of damage are beginning to pour in.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reporting:

Several large trees have fallen over on I-30 E near the 200 mile marker. One lane is now open.

Person reportedly trapped in a home in New Boston

Homes and businesses reporting damage along Highway 98, southwest of New Boston

Footage from the First Alert Storm Tracker on I-30 E near New Boston>>

Hughes Springs Police Department in Cass County reporting:

Several trees down across the county

Fire trucks trapped at the station due to damage

Ongoing fire in the area

McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office reporting:

Idabel Country Club and surrounding homes have significant damage

Reports of downed trees and power lines

Some areas are reporting loss of power

Emergency crews checking on people door-to-door

