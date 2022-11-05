Reports of damage coming in as severe storms pass through ArkLaTex
(KSLA) - As tornadoes and severe storms move across the ArkLaTex, reports of damage are beginning to pour in.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reporting:
- Several large trees have fallen over on I-30 E near the 200 mile marker. One lane is now open.
- Person reportedly trapped in a home in New Boston
- Homes and businesses reporting damage along Highway 98, southwest of New Boston
Hughes Springs Police Department in Cass County reporting:
- Several trees down across the county
- Fire trucks trapped at the station due to damage
- Ongoing fire in the area
McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office reporting:
- Idabel Country Club and surrounding homes have significant damage
- Reports of downed trees and power lines
- Some areas are reporting loss of power
- Emergency crews checking on people door-to-door
