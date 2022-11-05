Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Reports of damage coming in as severe storms pass through ArkLaTex

Damage north of Paris, Texas in Lamar County
Damage north of Paris, Texas in Lamar County(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - As tornadoes and severe storms move across the ArkLaTex, reports of damage are beginning to pour in.

Caption

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reporting:

  • Several large trees have fallen over on I-30 E near the 200 mile marker. One lane is now open.
  • Person reportedly trapped in a home in New Boston
  • Homes and businesses reporting damage along Highway 98, southwest of New Boston

Footage from the First Alert Storm Tracker on I-30 E near New Boston>>

Hughes Springs Police Department in Cass County reporting:

  • Several trees down across the county
  • Fire trucks trapped at the station due to damage
  • Ongoing fire in the area

McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office reporting:

  • Idabel Country Club and surrounding homes have significant damage
  • Reports of downed trees and power lines
  • Some areas are reporting loss of power
  • Emergency crews checking on people door-to-door

For all active warnings and watches, click here. If you have any photos or videos of storms & damage, please safely submit them below.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a wreck involving a dump truck on Highway 577 on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Severe weather possible on Friday
First Alert Weather Day on Friday with severe storms expected by evening

Latest News

Footage from First Alert Storm Tracker on I-30 near New Boston
Footage from First Alert Storm Tracker on I-30 near New Boston
Damage north of Paris, Texas in Lamar County
ArkLaTex storm damage 11/4/22
Jahrei Paul, 1
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
How daylight saving time could impact mental health