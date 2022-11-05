Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Idabel, Okla. to see the aftermath of the Nov. 4 severe storms.

On Nov. 5, Gov. Kevin Stitt is visiting Idabel, Okla. to tour the damage done. Idabel was the epicenter of the damaging tornadoes and storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex area.

“A lot of damage, you know we are fortunate not a ton of injuries, a few minor injuries,” said Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt as he spends the morning touring the damage and giving support to the many volunteers working the clean-up. “I will be declaring a declaration of emergency for these four counties. We are just praying and glad it wasn’t worse and we can rebuild some of these homes we are hearing of only one fatality a 90-year-old man.”

“For what I’ve seen, and I haven’t seen all of it, for what I’ve seen we got multiple houses destroyed and lot’s of damage,” said McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. “ McCurtain county was struck by multiple tornadoes last night. We got heavy damage.”

Numerous businesses, homes, and places of worship were either damaged or destroyed. One of the hardest hit areas was the Country Club estate, in which Leslie DeJesus once called home.

“I’m trying to salvage what I can my daughter is due in February,” DeJesus says in reference to his home that the storm toppled trees on top of before ripping off the roof, fortunately, she was not home at the time.

“I was here with my two nieces and nephews like 10 minutes before the storm hit and they were getting scared so I just went to my mom’s house in broken bow and we were in the bathtub hiding and literally, the tree felled right in the bathtub,” says DeJesus.

The building that housed Trinity Baptist Church was no match for the storm.

“It is important to note that it is the building that was destroyed, not the church, the building will be rebuilt,” said Mark Boyd, the director of mission.

Emergency crews are still accessing the total amount of damages left behind by the storm.

According to the American Red Cross, around 185 structures have been affected, dozens of residents have been left homeless, and one person has died in southeastern Oklahoma.

At 10 a.m. Red Cross opened a shelter for people affected by the tornado, so victims of the storm have a safe place to rest. For more updates on recovery or resources, visit https://twitter.com/RedCrossOK or https://www.facebook.com/AmericanRedCrossOklahoma.

The shelter is located at the Bypass Church of Christ, 120 West Lincoln Road, Idabel.

Storm damage in Idabel. >>>

