Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a wreck involving a dump truck on Highway 577 on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Communities assess damage after severe storms rip through ArkLaTex; 2 deaths confirmed
Storms move out tonight
Severe weather threat winds down overnight
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Latest News

Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Communities assess damage after severe storms rip through ArkLaTex; 2 deaths confirmed
At least one person is dead and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen...
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, Texas
A funeral date is set for a Clark County teen who was killed in a hunting accident over the...
Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings