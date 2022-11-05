New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school.

In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:

“We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This was Mr. Hall’s first year teaching at KIPP Morial Middle School, and he quickly made a meaningful impact on our students. He was a bright light that helped our students shine in and out of the classroom. Our school community is heartbroken, and his family has our deepest sympathy, prayers, and condolences. School counselors are providing support to students and staff as they process this sad news, and we will cope with this grief together as a school family.”

Friends tell FOX 8 that Hall died on a trip to Mexico City, but little is known beyond that. We have reached out the U.S. Embassy for more details but have not received a response yet.

The news was hard-hitting for his friends like Chelsea Jackson, who knew Hall during their time working together at Target. She said she first heard the news on Friday when a mutual friend messaged her about it while she was at work as a nurse.

“I still don’t understand that of all people, why him?,” Jackson said. “When I found out I just froze. I had to go to the bathroom and burst into tears. I couldn’t even tend to my patient because I was very hurt.”

And since the news came out, Jackson says a group chat of about 75 people have been sharing memories of the former Target employee, choir singer, Southeastern graduate and so much more.

“He was one of the nicest people, coolest people you would ever meet,” Jackson said. “He was very intelligent, giving.”

And while the details of Hall’s death are unknown, Kipp Morial says they are going to miss him and the impact he had on students.

“I always tell people that Courtez is the kind of person who leaves a lasting impression on your heart,” Jackson said.

As the family mourns their loss and wait for more details about Hall’s death, his friends share their thoughts and prayers.

“They raised a really good young man and his time here on Earth was short, but his memory will last forever,” Jackson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.