National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes for East Texas

Outside of Canton
Outside of Canton(Michelle Myntti)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service surveys have confirmed four tornadoes in the East Texas area on Friday.

NWS reports finding Higher end EF-3 damage in Lamar County. Current MAX wind estimate: 160 mph.

Higher end EF-3 damage was found in Red River County.

Damage assessed in Henderson County near Athens was given a preliminary rating of EF-2: Current MAX wind estimate: 115 mph.

Damage from the tornado in Cason, along the Titus/Morris county line, was also given an early rating of an EF-2.

More tornado confirmations are possible through the remainder of the weekend.

Hopkins County close to Brashear
Hopkins County close to Brashear(Hank Denzler)

The surveys areas scheduled for Saturday are Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent areas in Southwest Arkansas.

The NWS said a complete assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed later this weekend.

These ratings are subject to change over the next few days as the damage surveys continue across East Texas. The Shreveport NWS office is still surveying damage near Hughes Springs and Douglassville.

A survey team from the Dallas/Fort Worth NWS office is expected to check out storm damage near Sulphur Springs Sunday.

