Morris County Judge reports one casualty following storm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reports one person has died following the severe weather Friday night in Cason.

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder reported on social media “sadly, there is one confirmed casualty in this area at this time.”

Judge Reeder said “we believe there were three separate tornadoes that passed through Morris County.” Reeder said in the area of County Road 1202 and 1203 “at least two homes were totally destroyed in this area and several others damaged. Our county commissioner and road crew have cleared most of the roads in this area, but there is likely still much debris. Please avoid this area if at all possible.”

Reed said several homes were damaged in the area of FM-144 about a mile south of SH-11. Reed said road crews a working an area where the storm moved over SH-11 near County Road 1225 where there are several trees down.

Reeder reports downed power lines, trees are in the area of SH-49 east of Mount Moriah Church. Also north of State Highway 49, passing over County Roads 3109, 3201, 3203, 3204, 3207, 3209 and 3211. He is asking the public to avoid the area so as not to impede crews that are continuing to work to clear roads and remove trees.

Also in the area of County Road 4301 before crossing over TX 338 just north of County Road 4301 Reeder said “two more structures were damaged in this area. There are large power lines down in this area, so citizens may be without power.”

Reeder said road and bridge crews worked all night and said “We do not yet know the full extent of the damage. We have emergency management personnel, county commissioners, road and bridge employees, law enforcement officers, volunteer fire departments, and medical first responders from all over the county working diligently to respond to calls, clear roads, and check on our citizens.  I am grateful to all of them. Please pray for these people as well as those who suffered losses last night. We covet your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

