Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport.

On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.

The jury’s quick decision came after reviewing evidence and hearing testimony from a paramedic, a Caddo Coroner’s investigator, an assistant coroner, a lead police investigator, and a technical specialist from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, among others. In all, 11 witnesses testified.

Gardner was also charged and found guilty of the procession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gardner will return to court on Nov. 9, where he faces a mandatory life term in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. On the weapons possession charge, he faces an additional prison term of at least five and up to 20 years.

