Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS), the City of Shreveport owes them $3.7 million.

FRS sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, Nov. 4, warning that the city will start owning interest and that firefighters’ retirement benefits could get slashed if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 19.

Under Louisiana law, the city is supposed to deduct retirement funds from firefighters’ wages each pay period and then send that money to the retirement system in Baton Rouge. However, according to the letter obtained by KSLA – the city has allegedly fallen behind on its mandatory contributions – despite firefighters’ checks being docked for retirement funds.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Shreveport Police Pension Board claimed the city owes them $1.3 million in missed retirement contributions.

KSLA reached out to mayor’s office for comment about the city allegedly owing the FRS over $3 million. We are awaiting their response.

