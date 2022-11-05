Ask the Doctor
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man

Earl Thompson, 78.
Earl Thompson, 78.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, please call Detective Jeremy Edward at 318-675-2170.

Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
Tracking storm damage in Bowie County
City allegedly owes $3.7M to state firefighters
Severe storms result in debris, damage
