CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, please call Detective Jeremy Edward at 318-675-2170.

