Souper Bowl canned food drive tops off the YMCA’s youth football season

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With 35 to be played in one day, the YMCA is preparing to have its last games of the season with its annual canned food drive.

On Nov. 5, the YMCA’s last youth football games of the season will be happening. To celebrate, the Y is partnering with the Food Bank Of Northwest Louisiana and is holding its annual Souper Bowl canned food drive to help those in need.

The community is invited to bring canned foods and come to watch the games. The event is free if you bring canned goods to donate.

Location: Messmer stadium, located at 2550 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, Shreveport.

