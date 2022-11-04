Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend

A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALPOLE, Mass. (WCVB) – A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding.

Christina Leonard is getting married in May.

She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was canceled the same day Swift announced two concerts for the same weekend at Gillette Stadium. The hotel is within walking distance of the stadium.

Her contract was for 10 rooms at $169 a night. After the concert announcement, Leonard said the hotel told her they would be getting $1,000 a night per room.

At first, she said the hotel offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel about 18 miles away from the wedding venue, but she argued that it was too far.

A hotel executive sent an email Friday to her apologizing for what she called a misunderstanding and offered to reinstate the room block and not charge the bride and groom for their accommodations.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Missing teen found safe.
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
Breaking news
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. The president is in...
Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner