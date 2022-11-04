Old School presented by Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

SHREVEPORT, La (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum (LSEM) announces an art exhibit featuring three Natchitoches artists.

The three artists will have 52 pieces of art gracing the West Wing Galley of the LSEM from Wednesday, November 10 through Friday, Dec. 2.

An artist reception will be held on Sunday, November 20 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be available during the reception.

Dr. Bill Bryant is a Shreveport native that received a B.A. in Art from Centenary College. He studied under noted regional artists Don Brown and Willard Cooper. Dr. Bryant pursued his studies at the Corcoran School for Art and Design at George Washington University and received his D.Ed. at Penn State. He returned to Louisiana in 1976 and taught at Northwestern State in Natchitoches until his retirement in 2004.

Clyde Downs has a B.F.A. degree in Graphic Design from Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana, and an M.F.A. in painting and printmaking from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He served as a Professor of Painting and Printmaking at Northwestern State University from 1991 until his retirement in the summer of 2022.

Michael Yankowski received a B.S. in Art Education and M.S. in Instructional Design from the University of Wisconsin and earned an M.F.A. in Graphic Design from Louisiana Tech. He was a Professor of Art at Northwestern State University where he taught fundamental design, photography, art metals, and stained glass.

Admission is free and tours are available by appointment.

For more information about the museum, visit www.laexhibitmuseum.org. For the Secretary of State’s Museums Division, please visit www.sos.la.gov/museums or call 225-342-0500.

