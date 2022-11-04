Ask the Doctor
NPD: St. Maurice Lane shootings alleged suspect IDed, wanted

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane.

On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.

Phillips is considered armed and dangerous, do not attempt to apprehend or detain him yourself. If you see him please call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Previously:

On Oct. 30, around 9:09 p.m., officers with NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane. When NPD arrived they learned several witnesses saw two vehicles shooting at a person who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers were also told that earlier in the night a fight took place at a local business and the individuals from the vehicles shot at the same victim in retaliation.

Then on Nov. 1, around 3:50 a.m., NPD again had to respond to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to more gunshots heard in the area.

NPD is still investigating this case and more updates are to come as information becomes available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

