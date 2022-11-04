MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Eagan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.

DeFoor’s sister says her brother, a former Marine, may have been seen recently in the Youree Drive/E Kings Highway area.

DeFoor is between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 8″ and weighs about 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and a grey beanie. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1418.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.