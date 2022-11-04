Man pleads guilty to sending unsolicited sexual messages to teenage girl

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Vivian has pleaded guilty to sending lewd text messages to a 16-year-old girl.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Christopher James Fuller, 41, pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile on Nov. 3 before his trial was set to start. The DA’s office says Fuller was 38 when he sent “lewd and lascivious” text messages to the 16-year-old victim in late May of 2020, just days after the girl’s birthday.

Fuller urged the victim, a close family friend, to keep their conversation a secret, and offered her money to pay her phone bill. The DA’s office says he asked her when she could “get away” for a couple of hours to meet with him. Fuller ultimately sent the girl unsolicited sexual messages, the DA’s office says. The girl told a parent about the messages and it was reported to police.

Just before jury selection was set to begin on Nov. 3, Fuller pleaded guilty as charged, the DA’s office reports. His sentencing is set for Nov. 9. Fuller faces up to seven years in prison.

Initially, the trial was set for July, but Fuller, who was out on bond, did not show up. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he surrendered to police in September.

