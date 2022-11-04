Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man that was arrested in Bossier City for domestic violence charges and then later escaped custody has been convicted.

On Nov. 3, Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man who was previously arrested for domestic violence charges on May 8, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court for aggravated escape.

Soon after Belion was originally taken into custody, he was transferred to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) and then to Ochsner for medical treatment. He was being walked to a police transport by a private security guard when he bolted. He left the hospital and ran across Kings Highway, escaping.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located him on May 11.

Police surrounded the house he was inside and called for Belion to surrender peacefully. When he refused, SPD breached the home and took him into custody.

Belion returns to face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years at hard labor and up to 10 years at hard labor. The sentence must run consecutively to any other sentences he is serving.

