LSU Health Shreveport hosts HBCU conference to encourage more African Americans to join medical field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is hosting the 4th Annual HBCU Educational Conference Nov. 4 through 6.

More than 65 students representing 12 universities will be in attendance. The conference is being put on by LSUHS Office of Diversity Affairs, with support from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The event began in 2019 as a two-day conference with five schools represented, and has grown substantially since then.

“We are over the moon to be expanding the reach of our annual HBCU Conference beyond Louisiana for the first time thanks to financial support from the AAMC and LDH. This expanded engagement supports the goal of the Office of Diversity Affairs at LSU Health Shreveport in helping as many underserved students as possible achieve their goal of a career in medicine and science,” stated Toni Thibeaux, EdD, MPH, CLS, assistant vice chancellor of diversity affairs.

The conference will allow prospective students to interact with representatives from AAMC, LDH, and LSUHS, and learn about opportunities in the medical field. Participants will get to tour campus facilities, including clinical skills, surgical skills, and anatomy/cadaver labs. This year, students will also get the chance to get a sneak peek at the new Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats, which is scheduled to open in late summer of 2023.

Students will hear presentations on what it takes to apply for medical school, scholarship opportunities, research internship opportunities, allied health careers, and more. Students will also participate in panel discussions that address the challenges Black men face when applying for medical school, adapting to the curriculum, and information about the MATCH process and residency programs.

