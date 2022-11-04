Ask the Doctor
Loyola College Prep rocks runway for annual fashion show; I Want My MTV... LCP highlights the 80′s

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Everything was bigger in the 80s, and Loyola College Prep (LCP) will be highlighting the decade of stunning color and big hair in its upcoming fashion show.

On Nov. 9, the 69th Annual Style Show & Luncheon will be held by LCP at the Bossier Civic Center. The doors will be open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at 11:30 a.m. The theme this year is “I Want My MTV... LCP!”, where 98 seniors will be rocking the runway in totally tubular fashions from local clothiers.

The Loyola Style Show has been happening since 1952 as a rite of passage for graduating seniors.

Throughout the show, you will have a chance to win Bodacious Baskets, each valued from $1,500 - $5,000. Raffle tickets are $10 or you can buy the baskets at the show or any LCP sporting event through Venmo: @LCP_LPA.

Shaver’s Catering will be on-site, serving meals that will be included in the admission price.

Admission Cost:

  • $45 in advanced
  • $50 at the door

Pay for tickets by visiting www.myschoolbucks.com or call 318-226-6290 for more information.

