How daylight saving time could impact mental health

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get ready to adjust the clock, it’s also important to consider what changes this could mean for your mental health.

Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Group sat down with KSLA on Friday, Nov. 4 to discuss this important topic.

The following subjects were discussed:

  • How do small changes in sleep and time impact mental health?
  • What are signs you’ve been impacted by time change?
  • Why is it important for people to prepare for daylight saving time, even if it’s just an hour difference?
  • What can people do to adjust before and after time change?
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

