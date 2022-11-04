Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Furry Friends Friday: Brothers Travis, Butler show off their fashionable highlights

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) brings two adorable and fashionable brother kittens to visit KSLA.

On Nov. 4, the CPAS comes in with two brother kittens who unfortunately were adopted but then returned because of landlord issues. Travis and Butler are adorable with unique hair, black with white hair on top, giving them a silver highlight appearance.

Both kittens are domestic longhair mixes and are three months old.

Furry Friends Friday: Travis
Furry Friends Friday: Travis(caddo parish animal shelter)
Furry Friends Friday: Butler.
Furry Friends Friday: Butler.(caddo parish animal shelter)

These sweet brothers are both neutered and are available for adoption immediately.

For more information about the two brother kittens or other adoptable pets, visit http://www.caddo.org/342/Cats-for-Adoption.

Also happening on Nov. 5 is the Fall Paw Market. The event is free admission and is happening alongside the Bossier City Farmers Market. The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be attending this event with adoptable dogs.

Furry Friends Friday with Travis and Butler.
Furry Friends Friday with Travis and Butler.(caddo parish animal shelter)

The Bossier Farmers Market is being held at 2950 E Texas St, Bossier City, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Missing teen found safe.
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Two adorable and fashionable brother kittens visit KSLA.
Furry Friends Friday: Unique kitten brothers Travis and Butler show off their highlights
I Want My MTV... LCP
Loyola College Prep rocks runway for annual fashion show; I Want My MTV... LCP highlights the 80′s
LSEM presents Old School
Old School presented by Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
INTERVIEW: YMCA hosts Souper Bowl
Souper Bowl canned food drive tops off the YMCA’s youth football season