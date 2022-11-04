Furry Friends Friday: Brothers Travis, Butler show off their fashionable highlights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) brings two adorable and fashionable brother kittens to visit KSLA.

On Nov. 4, the CPAS comes in with two brother kittens who unfortunately were adopted but then returned because of landlord issues. Travis and Butler are adorable with unique hair, black with white hair on top, giving them a silver highlight appearance.

Both kittens are domestic longhair mixes and are three months old.

Furry Friends Friday: Travis (caddo parish animal shelter)

Furry Friends Friday: Butler. (caddo parish animal shelter)

These sweet brothers are both neutered and are available for adoption immediately.

For more information about the two brother kittens or other adoptable pets, visit http://www.caddo.org/342/Cats-for-Adoption.

Also happening on Nov. 5 is the Fall Paw Market. The event is free admission and is happening alongside the Bossier City Farmers Market. The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be attending this event with adoptable dogs.

Furry Friends Friday with Travis and Butler. (caddo parish animal shelter)

The Bossier Farmers Market is being held at 2950 E Texas St, Bossier City, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.