FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Severe weather expected this evening into tonight

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of severe storms is expected to track through the ArkLaTex this evening and into tonight. All severe weather hazards are possible including a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms will be arriving across NE Texas and SW Oklahoma between 6 and 7pm. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm for this part of the ArkLaTex. Additional Tornado Watches will likely be issued for the remainder of the ArkLaTex this evening. Storms will continue to build south and east across the area through the evening hours. The leading edge of the strongest storms will reach from Lewisville, Arkansas through Shreveport to near Center, Texas between 9 and 10pm. The severe weather threat is expected to exit Sabine and Natchitoches parishes by around 1am.

Dry weather will be back by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s in most spots in the wake of a cold front. We’ll gradually clear out the clouds through the day Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday looks quiet and a little warmer. After starting in the low 50s in the morning we’ll warm to near 80 by afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine early on with some clouds arriving during the afternoon.

A few showers or storms will be back Sunday night into Monday, but right now no severe weather is expected. Temperatures as we head into next week will remain on the warm side for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Another cold front is expected toward the end of the week. Right now it isn’t looking like a big rain producer, but temperatures will cool back into the 60s for highs by Friday.

Have a safe night!

