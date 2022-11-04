Ask the Doctor
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

LSP investigating why the vehicle left the roadway
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police.

Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison Parish community of Waverly.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the 2018 Kenworth dump truck that Russell was driving was traveling east on I-20 when it exited the roadway and struck the overpass, Master Trooper Javier Leija said.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Madison Parish coroner’s office.

As is routine in such investigations, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Monroe-based Troop F has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths this year.

Breaking down Perkins' State of the City Address
Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained
Name released for contractor killed in Fort Polk
SWEPCO awards grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber curriculums
