Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police.

Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison Parish community of Waverly.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the 2018 Kenworth dump truck that Russell was driving was traveling east on I-20 when it exited the roadway and struck the overpass, Master Trooper Javier Leija said.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Madison Parish coroner’s office.

As is routine in such investigations, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Monroe-based Troop F has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths this year.

