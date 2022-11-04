Ask the Doctor
Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

