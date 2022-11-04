Ask the Doctor
Authorities share surveillance images in hopes of identifying possible mailbox theft suspect

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says these images from surveillance video show thefts from...
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says these images from surveillance video show thefts from mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.(Source: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were contacted Sept. 22 about an unknown male breaking into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers reports.

The same person then entered a mailroom and pried open mailboxes, the crimefighting organization adds.

During their investigation, police detectives obtained security footage. Images from that footage now are being released to the public in hopes of identifying the possible suspect.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says these images from surveillance video show thefts from...
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers says these images from surveillance video show thefts from mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.(Source: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

