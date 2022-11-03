Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

United Way Book Club to help expand book access for children

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is starting the United Way Book Club to help expand its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which combats the lack of book access for underserved children.

Northwest Louisiana is home to the poorest zip code in the state and children struggle without access to books. With its new book club, UWNWLA plans to help support its goal of expanding book access.

You can support United Way’s goal by becoming a member today. By joining or donating at least $50 before Nov. 30, you get a chance to win an autographed copy of Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors in a drawing.

Book Club contribution levels:

Book Worms ($250 or less) – sponsors up to 5 children

Page Turners ($251- $499) – sponsors 5-9 children

Storytellers ($500 – $999) – sponsors 10-19 children

Novelists ($1,000 – $4,999) – sponsors 20 -100 children

If you are interested in registering your child at the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or want to learn more, visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/our-focus/education/dolly-partons-imagination-library/.

Benefits of becoming a United Way Book Club Sponsor:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within...
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
New sign at Shriners Children's
Shriners Children’s Shreveport transitioning to outpatient care-based model

Latest News

Small Cakes cupcakes.
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA
INTERVIEW: United Way Book Club expands Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
INTERVIEW: United Way of Northwest Louisiana starting book club
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Jonah Williams shares Smallcakes with KSLA
Black Restaurant Week: Smallcakes shares with KSLA
Willis-Knighton holds pediatric patient party for Halloween
Willis-Knighton holds pediatric patient party for Halloween