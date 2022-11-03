United Way Book Club to help expand book access for children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is starting the United Way Book Club to help expand its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which combats the lack of book access for underserved children.

Northwest Louisiana is home to the poorest zip code in the state and children struggle without access to books. With its new book club, UWNWLA plans to help support its goal of expanding book access.

You can support United Way’s goal by becoming a member today. By joining or donating at least $50 before Nov. 30, you get a chance to win an autographed copy of Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors in a drawing.

Book Club contribution levels:

Book Worms ($250 or less) – sponsors up to 5 children

Page Turners ($251- $499) – sponsors 5-9 children

Storytellers ($500 – $999) – sponsors 10-19 children

Novelists ($1,000 – $4,999) – sponsors 20 -100 children

If you are interested in registering your child at the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or want to learn more, visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/our-focus/education/dolly-partons-imagination-library/.

Benefits of becoming a United Way Book Club Sponsor:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.