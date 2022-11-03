Ask the Doctor
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work on I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange will mean nighttime ramp closures

Detour signage will be in place
A view of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project in August 2021.
A view of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project in August 2021.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Work related to the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier Parish will mean some nighttime ramp closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

  • There will be a rolling roadblock, assisted by law enforcement, for 15 minutes at a time for placement of new striping on the I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp between midnight and 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  • The I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 so new striping can be placed on the ramp.
  • The I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 so workers can place new striping on the ramp.

Detour signage will be in place.

This work will be performed weather permitting.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in late 2022, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

