Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Teen missing from Texarkana; he ran from home with no cellphone, money

Everett Walker, 16.
Everett Walker, 16.(texarkana texas police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at 1:25 a.m. from George Thomas Road. Walker left his home after getting into trouble. He later called his mother and told her he was going to kill himself. The call was made from a convenience store on South Lake Drive and Jarvis Parkway.

Walker was last seen walking away from the store going east on Lake Drive, into Texarkana.

Walker is described as a 16-year-old that is 5′11″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and carrying a backpack. He doesn’t have a cell phone or any money on him.

His family is new to the area, so TTPD is unaware of any friends he may have around the area.

If you know where Everett is or you see him somewhere, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within...
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
New sign at Shriners Children's
Shriners Children’s Shreveport transitioning to outpatient care-based model

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Hydrochloric acid leak, train derailment prompt evacuations in St. James Parish
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy visits KSLA ahead of elections.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy talks about inflation, domestic energy, vet benefits, fentanyl prosecution
Coda Stovall
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU’s campus reportedly met victim on social media
Scott Gray, 59
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient