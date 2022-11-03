Teen missing from Texarkana; he ran from home with no cellphone, money

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at 1:25 a.m. from George Thomas Road. Walker left his home after getting into trouble. He later called his mother and told her he was going to kill himself. The call was made from a convenience store on South Lake Drive and Jarvis Parkway.

Walker was last seen walking away from the store going east on Lake Drive, into Texarkana.

Walker is described as a 16-year-old that is 5′11″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and carrying a backpack. He doesn’t have a cell phone or any money on him.

His family is new to the area, so TTPD is unaware of any friends he may have around the area.

If you know where Everett is or you see him somewhere, please call 911 immediately.

