SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.

SWEPCO has awarded grant money to three schools in Caddo Parish to help them enhance their cyber curriculum. (Broadmoor STEM Academy)

The grant money will also support programs at Turner Elementary/Middle and Keithville Elementary/Middle. The $15,000 grant was presented on behalf of the AEP Foundation to CYBER.ORG.

“This is a hands-on curriculum that builds a strong foundation for further exploration into STEM and cyber related topics,” said CYBER.ORG Director of Academic Outreach Georgette Price. “The goal of this project is to help prepare students to go into cybersecurity related college and careers.”

These programs will help students gain an understanding of technical cyber security skills.

“We’re proud to help support programs that are preparing the next generation to succeed in the cyber workforce of tomorrow,” SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Corbin said.

