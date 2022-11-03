Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs

SWEPCO has awarded grant money to three schools in Caddo Parish to help them enhance their...
SWEPCO has awarded grant money to three schools in Caddo Parish to help them enhance their cyber curriculum.(Broadmoor STEM Academy)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.

SWEPCO has awarded grant money to three schools in Caddo Parish to help them enhance their...
SWEPCO has awarded grant money to three schools in Caddo Parish to help them enhance their cyber curriculum.(Broadmoor STEM Academy)

The grant money will also support programs at Turner Elementary/Middle and Keithville Elementary/Middle. The $15,000 grant was presented on behalf of the AEP Foundation to CYBER.ORG.

“This is a hands-on curriculum that builds a strong foundation for further exploration into STEM and cyber related topics,” said CYBER.ORG Director of Academic Outreach Georgette Price. “The goal of this project is to help prepare students to go into cybersecurity related college and careers.”

These programs will help students gain an understanding of technical cyber security skills.

“We’re proud to help support programs that are preparing the next generation to succeed in the cyber workforce of tomorrow,” SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Corbin said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within...
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
New sign at Shriners Children's
Shriners Children’s Shreveport transitioning to outpatient care-based model

Latest News

Mayor Adrian Perkins
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening
Coda Stovall
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU’s campus reportedly met victim on social media
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says city owes them $1.3M
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Ex-Longview officer accused of soliciting minor online gets January trial date