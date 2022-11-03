Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says city owes them $1.3M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board is asking the City of Shreveport for $1.3 million. The question is, why?

Secretary of the board, Bill Wilson, says after digging and doing research, the city is required by law to annually compensate the board for pension money owed to retirees. He says after four years, the city now owes them $1.3 million.

“There was so much money we collected since 1980. Those four years, our funds are going down. And when there was some kind of other news release where the controller said funds were missing, we went looked here in January and you can check our Regions Bank report and it had no income in it. We called the actuary over in Dallas-Fort Worth and said, ‘Has there been any money?’ And they said, ‘No, we are aware of that and we went to the city and they had no reply,’” said Wilson.

He says quarterly board members brought up the issue in January and April. They say the city said they didn’t believe they owed any money.

KSLA reached out to the City of Shreveport and they said they are still working with the appropriate departments to get a response on the matter.

