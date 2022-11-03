Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.

The chase ensued after officers tried to make a traffic stop. The driver is wanted for multiple warrants in Texas.

“She did throw a person out of her vehicle in Smith County in the chase,” Joplin added. “That person is ok, thank goodness; no injuries to be reported.”

The chase took place on Thursday. (KLTV/Jamey Boyum)

Joplin said Longview PD, DPS, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and several Gregg County constables responded to the pursuit, and spike strips were unsuccessfully deployed several times before the chase ended in a crash.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital to be checked for injuries and will be taken to Smith County Jail afterwards, according to Joplin.

The driver is wanted on multiple charges of theft using stolen checks and forged names, Joplin said.

