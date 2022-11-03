Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
2 shootings in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within...
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
New sign at Shriners Children's
Shriners Children’s Shreveport transitioning to outpatient care-based model

Latest News

Coda Stovall
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU’s campus reportedly met victim on social media
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call
Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her...
Authorities believe daughter confessed to mother's murder in 911 call