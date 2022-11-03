First Alert Weather Day on Friday with severe storms expected by evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. A round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the ArkLaTex starting late Friday afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.

For the rest of the today we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Mainly clear skies will continue into this evening. We’ll see low clouds return later tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will start off cloudy, but some peeks of sunshine are likely by afternoon. A shower or sprinkle is possible through the day, but the threat for storms won’t arrive until sunset or later for most of the area. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

Showers and storms will quickly increase Friday evening bringing a risk of severe weather with them. Storms will arrive in parts of northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma about an hour or 2 before sunset. Storms will organize into a line as they push into Arkansas, the remainder of east Texas and northwest Louisiana through the evening and into the overnight hours. The threat of severe weather should clear our eastern Parishes in Louisiana between 1 and 3am.

All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk for a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and possibly some large hail. The tornado risk is highest across parts of east Texas and southeast Oklahoma.

Rain will be gone by sunrise Saturday with dry weather and slightly cooler temperatures expected over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with clouds clearing out. Sunday will start off near 50, but we’ll warm back up into the mid 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Some clouds and maybe a few showers are back on Monday. Highs will be near 80.

We’ll stay warm and dry through midweek with mostly clear conditions likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

