Community Renewal International hosts Haven House Leaders’ Rally

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Russell Minor is visiting KSLA to speak about the Haven House Leaders’ Rally.

On Nov. 3, The Haven House Leaders’ Rally is being held at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston Street, Shreveport, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will have many community leaders attending, including key speaker Judge Pammela Lattier, chief judge for Shreveport City Court.

Community Renewal International is a faith-based nonprofit organization that supports restoring the foundation of safe and caring communities. The organization was founded in 1994 and for more than a decade it has aimed to make the world a home where every child is safe and loved.

The nonprofit utilizes three different strategies to help communities:

Renewal Team - works citywide to unite individuals, faith groups, businesses, civic groups, and others to help build a stronger city.

Haven Houses - Volunteers unite neighborhoods on the block where they live to try and turn neighborhoods into safe havens.

Friendship Houses - Homes that are built in vulnerable neighborhoods and lived in by CRI staff that help transform neighborhoods into places of safety.

To learn more about Community Renewal International or Haven House, visit https://communityrenewal.us/haven-house-2/.

