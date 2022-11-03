BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares their cupcakes with KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Jonah from Smallcakes, brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA.

On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also has various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.

Signature cupcake flavors:

Cookies-n-cream

Lemon Drop

“Famous” Red Velvet

Wedding cake

Hot fudge sundae

Peanut butter cup

Chocolate Cream

Birthday cake

Seasonal cupcake flavors:

Maple Bacon

Caramel Crunch

Cannoli, Strawberries N’ Crème

Tiramisu

French Toast

Pumpkin.

If you are craving delicious cupcakes, visit Smallcakes at 1370 East 70th, Suite 400, Shreveport.

To learn more about Smallcakes’ flavors, visit https://www.smallcakescupcakery.com/flavors.

