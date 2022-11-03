BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares their cupcakes with KSLA
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Jonah from Smallcakes, brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA.
On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also has various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
Signature cupcake flavors:
- Cookies-n-cream
- Lemon Drop
- “Famous” Red Velvet
- Wedding cake
- Hot fudge sundae
- Peanut butter cup
- Chocolate Cream
- Birthday cake
Seasonal cupcake flavors:
- Maple Bacon
- Caramel Crunch
- Cannoli, Strawberries N’ Crème
- Tiramisu
- French Toast
- Pumpkin.
If you are craving delicious cupcakes, visit Smallcakes at 1370 East 70th, Suite 400, Shreveport.
To learn more about Smallcakes’ flavors, visit https://www.smallcakescupcakery.com/flavors.
