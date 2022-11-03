Ask the Doctor
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

18-wheeler stuck under bridge
18-wheeler stuck under bridge((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton.

The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene.

Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Earlier this week, another bridge in Longview at Green Street and Nelson was struck by a load on a truck.

RELATED: Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

