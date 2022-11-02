Ask the Doctor
64-year-old woman missing from Atlanta, Texas

Kathleen Spanel, 64.
Kathleen Spanel, 64.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook concerning a missing woman, Kathleen Spanel.

On Nov. 2, Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted a missing person poster of Kathleen Spanel, 64. Spanel is said to be weak and confused. She left home without medicine, money, her I.D., food, or water.

Spanel was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. She weighs around 140 lbs, has blue eyes, is the height of 5′6″, and has thinning gray hair.

Facebook post:

If you have seen Spanel or have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact CCSO at 903-756-7511.

