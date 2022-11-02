Ask the Doctor
Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Today has been a beautiful one and the evening is going to be nice too! Clear skies for the most part and lows will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s. If you are into star peeping tonight will be a good night to do it since we have more active weather the rest of the week and the temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight.

Tomorrow will be a bit cloudier but still not much to worry about. There is a slight chance for a light shower or two but it shouldn’t impact much as highs reach the low-80s once again. This is ahead of our next weather maker.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening as a cold front moves into the ArkLaTex. Most of the western half of the region is under an enhanced risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. That is a 3 out of 5 risk, with the rest of the region under a 2 out of 5. What is expected at this time is a very defined line of thunderstorms that will move through the ArkLaTex beginning around 6 PM Friday and continue through the region into the nighttime hours. Sunshine ahead of the cold front will work against us as the heating will encourage instability. Damaging wind and flash flooding are the main concerns, though hail and tornadoes are not completely ruled out. We will continue to watch this system as we draw nearer to Friday.

