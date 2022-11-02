Ask the Doctor
Shriners Children's transitioning to outpatient care-based model

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
By Tayler Davis and Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shriners Children’s Shreveport is undergoing some changes.

Hospital officials say the facility is transitioning to an outpatient clinic-based care model. This transition officially took place Nov. 1. As part of this new model, inpatient and outpatient surgeries will be performed by Shriners Children’s doctors at other local healthcare facilities, or at Shriners’ sister facilities in other cities. Outpatient visits, including initial appointments and follow-up appointments, will still be conducted at Shriners, located at 3100 Samford Ave.

Shriners says they’ll also continue to offer ancillary services related to outpatient care, including on-site radiology, physical/occupational therapy, motion analysis, child life, and orthotics/prosthetics. Hospital officials say the decision to move to this type of care model was made due to a nationwide trend moving toward outpatient care in which facilities are seeing less and less need for overnight, inpatient care.

“Healthcare is changing, and we are changing with it in a manner that will enhance the care we provide while making the most of resources available to us,” said Mel Bower, chief communication and marketing officer for Shriners Children’s. “By expanding our existing partnerships with local healthcare facilities, we will be able to continue the outstanding surgical care that has defined our system for over 100 years, while taking advantage of the additional amenities and efficiencies involved with conducting surgical care at off-site, full-service locations. What will not change is our mission to bring outstanding service to patients and families throughout the total trajectory of their care.”

The transition will involve stopping in-house surgical/related services and a reduction in the overall staff at the hospital. Hospital officials say since announcing the transition to employees earlier in the year, they’ve worked with other area healthcare providers to offer recruitment/engagement opportunities for affected staff members. Severance packages have also been offered to affected staff based on years of service.

New patient appointments and doctor referrals will continue to be managed by Shriners’ intake line at 318-226-3314.

