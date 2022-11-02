Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three seasonal flights from Allegiant that will be available in the summer of 2023 are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The city announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 that tickets are on sale now for direct flights from Shreveport to the following destinations:

Los Angeles, Calif. - Flights begin May 26, 2023 starting at $120 one-way

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. - Flights begin June 2, 2023 starting at $71 one-way

Orlando, Fla. - Flights begin June 1, 2023 starting at $86 one-way

Las Vegas, Nev. - Flights operate year-round starting at $50 one-way

Tickets can be purchased online here.

