Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport

Three seasonal flights from Allegiant are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport in the summer of 2023.(City of Shreveport)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three seasonal flights from Allegiant that will be available in the summer of 2023 are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The city announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 that tickets are on sale now for direct flights from Shreveport to the following destinations:

  • Los Angeles, Calif. - Flights begin May 26, 2023 starting at $120 one-way
  • Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. - Flights begin June 2, 2023 starting at $71 one-way
  • Orlando, Fla. - Flights begin June 1, 2023 starting at $86 one-way
  • Las Vegas, Nev. - Flights operate year-round starting at $50 one-way

Tickets can be purchased online here.

