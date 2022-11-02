Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee

Wesley Harper III
Wesley Harper III(SPD | SPD)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”

Dehn did not comply and went to call 911, and Harper knocked the phone from Dehn’s hand. Dehn told Harper he did not have any money. Harper then proceeded to savagely beat Dehn, knocking him out, and then attempted to rob him.

Dehn suffered critical injuries to his face and head. He never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.

The attack and attempted robbery were all captured on surveillance that contained audio. Harper’s prints were also discovered on the registration card.

Harper was arrested two weeks after the attack and confessed in a recorded statement.

The jury deliberated for 50 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.

Harper faces a mandatory life sentence in prison with hard labor without probation, parole, or reduction of sentence.

The date of Harper’s sentencing is Nov. 17.

RELATED:
Grand jury indicts ex-law officer, 5 other men

A Caddo grand jury has indicted four men in connection with three homicides.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Shriners Children’s transitioning to outpatient care-based model
Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within...
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening
Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana just days ahead of election