Princeton man convicted of murdering elderly motel employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wesley Harper III has been found guilty of murdering an elderly employee of the Regency Inn, on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

On Nov. 1, Wesley Harper III, 33, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn, 75, on Oct. 15, 2019. The 12-person jury learned Harper entered the motel lobby a little after 2 a.m. in the morning and asked to rent a room. Dehn asked for I.D. and Harper walked out of the front door, as if to go retrieve his I.D., but when he returned he told his victim, “Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got.”

Dehn did not comply and went to call 911, and Harper knocked the phone from Dehn’s hand. Dehn told Harper he did not have any money. Harper then proceeded to savagely beat Dehn, knocking him out, and then attempted to rob him.

Dehn suffered critical injuries to his face and head. He never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.

The attack and attempted robbery were all captured on surveillance that contained audio. Harper’s prints were also discovered on the registration card.

Harper was arrested two weeks after the attack and confessed in a recorded statement.

The jury deliberated for 50 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.

Harper faces a mandatory life sentence in prison with hard labor without probation, parole, or reduction of sentence.

The date of Harper’s sentencing is Nov. 17.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts ex-law officer, 5 other men A Caddo grand jury has indicted four men in connection with three homicides.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.