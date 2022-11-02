Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.

Police are looking for the man pictured above for reportedly performing a lewd act within public view at a store on Jewella Avenue. (SPD)

Sex crimes detectives with SPD got ahold of security footage from the store and were able to see the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

