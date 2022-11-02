Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to share his vision for Shreveport in his second State of the City address.
The mayor’s address is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 behind the Shreveport Aquarium downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.
“I am looking forward to sharing the city’s goals and achievements. My administration has proven that we can turn obstacles into opportunities, and I look forward to highlighting some of our successes with the citizens of Shreveport,” said Mayor Perkins.
The following community leaders will also speak at the address:
- John Atkins, president of the Caddo Parish Commission
- Justyn Dixon, president of North Louisiana Economic Partnership
- Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools
The mayor says he plans to discuss public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.