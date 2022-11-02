Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening

Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Adrian Perkins(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to share his vision for Shreveport in his second State of the City address.

The mayor’s address is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 behind the Shreveport Aquarium downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“I am looking forward to sharing the city’s goals and achievements. My administration has proven that we can turn obstacles into opportunities, and I look forward to highlighting some of our successes with the citizens of Shreveport,” said Mayor Perkins.

The following community leaders will also speak at the address:

  • John Atkins, president of the Caddo Parish Commission
  • Justyn Dixon, president of North Louisiana Economic Partnership
  • Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools

The mayor says he plans to discuss public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana just days ahead of election
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns