Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to share his vision for Shreveport in his second State of the City address.

The mayor’s address is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 behind the Shreveport Aquarium downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“I am looking forward to sharing the city’s goals and achievements. My administration has proven that we can turn obstacles into opportunities, and I look forward to highlighting some of our successes with the citizens of Shreveport,” said Mayor Perkins.

The following community leaders will also speak at the address:

John Atkins, president of the Caddo Parish Commission

Justyn Dixon, president of North Louisiana Economic Partnership

Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools

The mayor says he plans to discuss public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology.

