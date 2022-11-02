Ask the Doctor
Louisiana loggers hoping to rebound from recent losses

The past two years have been challenging for the logging industry in Louisiana.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Logging is the second largest division in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry, however natural disasters and the pandemic have brought logging in Louisiana to an all-time low.

Logging is Louisiana’s main source of timber, and the industry provides employment to just over 25,000 Louisiana residents, making it one of the largest in the state. However, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and the pandemic, rising fuel costs, a diminishing demand and reduced production have all made the industry take a massive hit.

Thomas Johnson, owner of Cutting-Edge Logging, said grants such as the Louisiana Loggers Grant, which can give loggers up to $25,000 is helping, but the industry needs more.

“We are grateful for the little bit that we have gotten, but we need more from our legislators and our representatives,” said Johnson. “We need people to take notice of how important our industry is, and see what other help we can get going in the future.”

Thomas said the thing he is worried about most is insurance. He shared an example of one of his employees who has been in the industry for five years with a clean driving record, but still pays extremely high premiums to operate his truck.

“This man is having to pay over $4,000 a month in insurance just to be able to own his own truck, that is ridiculous,” said Thomas.

State Treasurer John Schroder recently announced he was extending the deadline to apply for the grant. Loggers now have until Friday, November 4, to get their applications in.

To learn more about this grant or if you would like to apply, visit treasury.la.gov.

