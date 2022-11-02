James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free.

Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead.

Burton announced he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in late September. He received care at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

