James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer

James Burton
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free.

Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead.

Burton announced he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in late September. He received care at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie's
Shriners Children's transitioning to outpatient care-based model
Gov. Abbott visits northeast Texas
