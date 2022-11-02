James Burton on ‘road to recovery’ after cancer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the James Burton Foundation’s Facebook page, the guitar legend is now cancer free.
Burton says he will need an MRI done every three months and that he has a long recovery road ahead.
Burton announced he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in late September. He received care at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
