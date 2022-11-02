Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Interest rate increase will impact how much you pay for your next house, vehicle

Just how much more it will cost is a question KSLA News 12 explored
The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%, making the cost of buying a house out of...
The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%, making the cost of buying a house out of reach for many families.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time means it soon will cost even more to buy a house or a vehicle.

Just how much more it will cost is a question KSLA News 12 explored.

KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes spoke with a real estate agent about the impact on the housing market and how both buyers and sellers are affected.

He also met with a car dealer who broke down the cost of a vehicle at the start of the year as compared to now and after the rate increase goes into effect.

The example below shows what the monthly note would be on the sample vehicle:

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn more about how the interest rate hike might impact your life.

The Federal Reserve’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It is the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. Those increases make it more expensive to borrow money for things like cars and homes.

The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. And sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.

The actual interest rate hike will take place in December, but the Fed’s decisions impact markets more immediately.

Stock and bond prices, which had risen immediately after the Fed issued its policy statement, fell into negative territory after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made clear at his news conference that the central bank remained committed to steadily tightening credit to a level that will weaken the economy.

Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.

RELATED:
► Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
► Fed to discuss increasing interest rates

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
2 shootings reported in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported
Evacuations have been ordered in St. James Parish after a train derailed and began leaking...
Hydrochloric acid leak after train derailment prompts evacuations in St. James Parish
How taxes can rise during retirement (Part V): What happens when new taxes are enacted
How taxes can rise during retirement (Part V): What happens when new taxes are enacted
Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.
City files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s