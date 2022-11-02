Ask the Doctor
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs

A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building.

The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.

“We have to make sure we have people working on this project with preservation and restoration experience,” said Executive Director of the Gregg County Historical Museum Lindsay Loy. “We cannot go out and get any wall guy. We need to know that they know what they are doing. We will have to make sure everything we do gets approved by the Texas Historical Commission because it is a restoration project not a renovation project.”

The museum also received a private family grant to restore the floors. Once a bid is selected, the restoration project should take six months to complete.

