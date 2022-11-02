Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana just days ahead of election

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Election Day is Nov. 8, and many candidates are making last-minute efforts to sway some voters.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for another term, made a campaign stop in Texarkana. It’s all part of his Get Out The Vote tour. The governor will also make stops in Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday.

A number of supporters gathered at Big Jake’s Bar-B-Que in Texarkana to hear the governor speak.

Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana Governor Greg Abbott is speaking in Texarkana, Texas today, just days ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.