Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana just days ahead of election
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Election Day is Nov. 8, and many candidates are making last-minute efforts to sway some voters.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for another term, made a campaign stop in Texarkana. It’s all part of his Get Out The Vote tour. The governor will also make stops in Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday.
A number of supporters gathered at Big Jake’s Bar-B-Que in Texarkana to hear the governor speak.
