Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana just days ahead of election

Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson and Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Election Day is Nov. 8, and many candidates are making last-minute efforts to sway some voters.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for another term, made a campaign stop in Texarkana. It’s all part of his Get Out The Vote tour. The governor will also make stops in Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday.

A number of supporters gathered at Big Jake’s Bar-B-Que in Texarkana to hear the governor speak.

Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Texarkana

Governor Greg Abbott is speaking in Texarkana, Texas today, just days ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

