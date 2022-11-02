Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed.

The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.

He did say there is an ongoing investigation into the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

