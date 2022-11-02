Ask the Doctor
City files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s

Cindie's is located at 1106 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. in Shreveport, La.(Google Maps)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to prevent several adult stores in Shreveport from doing business.

The suit was filed in Caddo District Court Wednesday, Nov. 2, and seeks to keep Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s, and Cindie’s Lingerie from operating in the city.

The anticipated opening of Hustler Hollywood has been at the center of quite a bit of drama. A number of events have been held to gather signatures in protest of the store’s opening.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed.

Both Cindie’s locations have already been operating in Shreveport for a number of years now.

The city is reportedly seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately close all three businesses.

When asked for a comment about the lawsuit, an attorney representing the city, Nichole Buckle, sent the following response:

“It is the policy of the City of Shreveport not to discuss pending litigation and I cannot provide any comments in response to your request.”

KSLA also spoke with a woman who identified herself as an area manager at Cindie’s. She says she has been operating both Shreveport stores for the last 15 years, and that this is the first she’s hearing of a lawsuit against the store. She says she’s trying to reach out to the store’s owner to get more information.

The lawsuit mentions someone complained to the city about Cindie’s during the last week of October, so an inspection was performed, which determined the store contains more than 20% adult material, technically making it a sexually-oriented business.

Read the full lawsuit below:

