2022 Veterans Honor Ceremony, parade being held to celebrate America’s finest heroes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Celebrate the veterans in your life and all the heroes of our country in these free and open-to-the-public events.

On Saturday, November 12, the 2022 Veterans Honor Ceremony returns for its 11th year celebrating veterans. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Shreveport.

The following day, Sunday, November 13, the Veteran’s Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. Parking and Admission to the fairgrounds will be free for all military, veterans, and their families.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Veterans Celebration Committee Chairman Ken Epperson, Sr. at 318-773-2654 or email veteranscelebrationcommittee@gmail.com.

